Months of tailbacks expected as work begins on A24 through Worthing to replace the gas main

Months of roadworks affecting a major road in Worthing begin on Monday, with a rolling programme of lane closures likely to cause tailbacks.

The work to replace the gas main on the A24 Broadwater Road and Sompting Avenue is being carried out on behalf of SGN by its contractors DJ Utilities.

SGN explained: "This work will involve the replacement of old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipes to ensure we can continue to provide the local community with a safe and efficient gas supply.

"The section of gas main being replaced has a history of gas leaks that have resulted in disruptive emergency works. Replacing this pipe we will minimise the risk of future leaks.

Delays are expected in Broadwater Road, Worthing, from Monday until June

"Due to the location of the gas main in the A24, for everyone’s safety, we'll need to use a variety of traffic management measures during our work."

Phase one will see lane closures on the A24 Broadwater Road from Monday, January 8, for approximately six weeks.

Engineers will be working along the centre two lanes from the junction of Queen Street to opposite Bohunt School.

SGN said: "For everyone's safety, we'll need to close one lane southbound and one lane northbound.

"We will also need to close Queen Street and Georgia Avenue at their junction with the A24. This will mean no access in or out of these roads on to the A24."

Phase two will see further lane closures on the A24 Broadwater Road from Monday, February 19, for approximately six weeks.

SGN explained: "We will continue to work on the A24 in the centre two lanes from the junction of the Bohunt School entrance to the junction of Sompting Avenue and Carnegie Road.

"For everyone's safety, we will need to close one lane southbound and one lane northbound.

"During this phase, Sompting Avenue will be made one-way eastbound only between the junctions of A24 and Beaumont Road. Traffic from Carnegie Road will only be able to turn left onto the A24."

Phase three will see work move to Sompting Avenue from approximately Tuesday, April 2, for approximately ten weeks.

SGN said: "We will be working on Sompting Avenue from the junctions of the A24 to Beaumont Road.

"Sompting Avenue will remain one-way eastbound only between the junctions of the A24 and Beaumont Road.

"We appreciate our work will be disruptive for road users and the local community and we're sorry for the inconvenience these essential works may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding."