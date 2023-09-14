More than 55,000 businesses pledge support for Gatwick Airport’s northern runway plans

Representatives from more than 55,000 UK businesses have pledged their support for Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway Project.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gatwick Diamond Initiative announced today (Thursday, September 14) that the businesses have put their names in a joint letter of support to the Secretary of State for Transport.

Led by the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, some 52 UK business groups – including the Institute of Directors Sussex, CBI London and the London Chamber of Commerce – have now confirmed their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These 52 groups are now urging their members to register with the DCO to make sure their views are represented in the government's consultation process. Visit www.investgatwickdiamond.co.uk/gatwick-northern-runway to find out more.

Representatives from more than 55,000 UK businesses have pledged their support for Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway Project

Brett North, chair, Gatwick Diamond Initiative said: “Gatwick Airport is the epicentre of the South East economy, and plays an important role in attracting and retaining businesses, strengthening the diversity of our economy. Gatwick’s plans for the northern runway and its continuing commitment to invest in its infrastructure offers opportunities for employment, retaining a skilled workforce and the continued economic success of the region.”

Gatwick Diamond Initiative added that the ‘low-impact plan’ is designed to maximise the use of existing infrastructure and involves moving the centre line of Gatwick’s current Northern Runway 12 metres so it can be used for departing flights alongside the main runway.

They said that that many of the businesses in the letter have benefitted from Gatwick’s supply chains, from the tourists who fly into the airport every year and from the ‘diverse economic clusters’ that have been flourishing in the Gatwick Diamond region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, some 36 business groups, representing 20,000 members across the South East wrote to the Transport Secretary offering support for Gatwick’s plans.

Michele Augousti, chair, IoD Sussex said: “Gatwick Airport’s use of an existing runway and its preference for sourcing local suppliers shows a commitment to the utilisation of existing facilities, as well as encouraging economic growth in the area thereby supporting the local business community; both initiatives are to be commended.”

In the letter the signatories highlighted the impact of the pandemic and current economic challenges, saying the Northern Runway plans offered new global and regional connections, as well as more than 10,000 jobs and an economic boost of over £1bn per year.