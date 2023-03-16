Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
12 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

More than £40m gained to improve East Sussex buses

£41.4 million has come from the government to improve bus services in East Sussex.

By India Wentworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:32 GMT

East Sussex County Council is pushing ahead with its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) after receiving the money.

From April 1, bus users will benefit from further reductions to bus fares including the current £5 single operator East Sussex day ticket becoming a multi-operator ticket which can be used on all bus services in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the coming months the county council will also be launching a new bookable on-demand transport service which will operate primarily in more rural areas. More details will be announced on that soon.

Most Popular
More than £40m gained to improve East Sussex buses
More than £40m gained to improve East Sussex buses
More than £40m gained to improve East Sussex buses

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “Our plan to offer the highest quality bus service possible to our residents has been given a fantastic boost thanks to the government funding we have secured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our officers are working hard to make the proposals set out in our BSIP a reality and create a service that gives comprehensive choice, reduces congestion and makes a positive contribution to improving air quality and decarbonisation.

“Reduced fares and the enhancements to the bus network will help to make travelling around the county more affordable and the on-demand services will make it easier for those in rural areas to access public transport.”

Find out about the changes from April 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bus Service Improvement Plan

More news from East Sussex

East Sussex County CouncilClaire Dowling