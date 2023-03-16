More than £40m gained to improve East Sussex buses

£41.4 million has come from the government to improve bus services in East Sussex.

East Sussex County Council is pushing ahead with its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) after receiving the money.

From April 1, bus users will benefit from further reductions to bus fares including the current £5 single operator East Sussex day ticket becoming a multi-operator ticket which can be used on all bus services in the county.

In the coming months the county council will also be launching a new bookable on-demand transport service which will operate primarily in more rural areas. More details will be announced on that soon.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “Our plan to offer the highest quality bus service possible to our residents has been given a fantastic boost thanks to the government funding we have secured.

“Our officers are working hard to make the proposals set out in our BSIP a reality and create a service that gives comprehensive choice, reduces congestion and makes a positive contribution to improving air quality and decarbonisation.

“Reduced fares and the enhancements to the bus network will help to make travelling around the county more affordable and the on-demand services will make it easier for those in rural areas to access public transport.”

