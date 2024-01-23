Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists and commuters looking to travel into to Chichester today should be prepared for stalling traffic and delays, according to the aa Traffic news map.

Reports suggest traffic is queuing on the A27 Eastbound before the A259 Cathedral Way, with similar delays of up to four minutes reported on the A27 eastbound between the Bognor Regis roundabout and Portfield Way.