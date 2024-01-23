Morning rush hour delays reported in Chichester
Morning rush hour delays have been reported in Chichester today (January 23).
Motorists and commuters looking to travel into to Chichester today should be prepared for stalling traffic and delays, according to the aa Traffic news map.
Reports suggest traffic is queuing on the A27 Eastbound before the A259 Cathedral Way, with similar delays of up to four minutes reported on the A27 eastbound between the Bognor Regis roundabout and Portfield Way.
Delays of three minutes have been reported in and around the Whyke roundabout, the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Regis roundabout. At time of writing, the delays are believed to be getting worse.