Motorbike and deer involved in separate West Sussex collisions

Two road in West Sussex are reportedly partially blocked following collisions this evening (Wednesday, July 5).
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 18:42 BST

According to AA Traffic News, there has been a collision involving a motorbike on Balls Cross Road, in the Chichester district, this evening (Wednesday, July 5).

An AA spokesperson said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Balls Cross Road both ways near Scammells Garage.”

Meanwhile, a deer has reportedly collided with a vehicle in Selsfield Road, near Haywards Heath.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image
Sussex traffic news. Photo: National World / stock image

An AA spokesperson said: “Reports of delays due to a vehicle and a deer crash on Selsfield Road both ways near The Brewery Shop and Tap Room.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are reports of a ‘traffic problem’ on A23 near the Aldbourne Junction. Traffic is said to be coping well, with police en route.

There are also reports of a stalled vehicle on A23 at Handcross. Police are also en route to this incident, according to the AA.

Traffic is also said to be slow across Arundel, Littlehampton, Worthing and Shoreham due to roadworks.

On the railway line, engineers have inspected the area between Dorking and Horsham following reports of a landslip and trains are back on the move.

