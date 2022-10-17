Emergency services were called to the A21 at around 12.15pm to reports of a collision between a red Ducati motorcycle and a black Mercedes.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old woman from Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police added that the occupants of the car were uninjured and the driver, a 63-year-old man from Robertsbridge, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the collision. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, Sussex Police said today (Monday, October 17).

Police are appealing for witnesses

