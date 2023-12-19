BREAKING

Motorcyclist in collision on A259 in East Sussex

A motorcyclist has reportedly been involved in a collision on the A259 in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:23 GMT
According to AA Traffic News, a car and a motorbike have collided on Malines Avenue in Peacehaven.

A traffic report read: “Reports of crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Malines Avenue both ways from A259 South Coast Road to Arundel Road West. Traffic is coping well.”

Meanwhile, traffic is reportedly slow due to a crash on A271 Lower Horsebridge Eastbound at B2104 North Street / The King's Head in Lower Dicker.

