Motorcyclist in collision on A259 in East Sussex
A motorcyclist has reportedly been involved in a collision on the A259 in East Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to AA Traffic News, a car and a motorbike have collided on Malines Avenue in Peacehaven.
A traffic report read: “Reports of crash, a car and a motorbike involved on Malines Avenue both ways from A259 South Coast Road to Arundel Road West. Traffic is coping well.”
Meanwhile, traffic is reportedly slow due to a crash on A271 Lower Horsebridge Eastbound at B2104 North Street / The King's Head in Lower Dicker.