Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bexhill collision on A259

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Bexhill on the A259 yesterday morning (Monday, September 25), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
The road was partially blocked following the incident both ways between the Hooe turn off and the Lamb Inn.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the A259 at Bexhill shortly after 8am on Monday (September 25) following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 214 of 25/09.”

