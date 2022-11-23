Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance after a collision in Eastbourne, a resident said.

By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:05pm

An eye-witness said the collision happened in Larkspur Drive, by the junction with Milfoil Drive, at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, November 22.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle, according to an eye-witness.

Hide Ad

A resident said the road was closed but later reopened at 6.56pm the same night.

Most Popular

Emergency service crews by the collision in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Laurence Baker
Hide Ad

Three police cars and an ambulance were seen by the incident, according to an eye-witness.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 5.40pm yesterday (November 22) to reports of an RTC involving a car and a motorbike on Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne.

Hide Ad

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

Police added that the motorcyclist was a 29-year-old woman and that a Vauxhall Combo was also involved in the collision.

Hide Ad
Emergency service crews by the collision in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Laurence Baker
MotorcyclistPoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceConquest Hospital