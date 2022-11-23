A motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance after a collision in Eastbourne, a resident said.

An eye-witness said the collision happened in Larkspur Drive, by the junction with Milfoil Drive, at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, November 22.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle, according to an eye-witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident said the road was closed but later reopened at 6.56pm the same night.

Emergency service crews by the collision in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Laurence Baker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three police cars and an ambulance were seen by the incident, according to an eye-witness.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 5.40pm yesterday (November 22) to reports of an RTC involving a car and a motorbike on Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

Police added that the motorcyclist was a 29-year-old woman and that a Vauxhall Combo was also involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad