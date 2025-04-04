Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision in Eastbourne this afternoon (Friday, April 4).
Ambulance crews were called to the incident in Cross Levels Way shortly after 2.35pm.
A motorcyclist was assessed and treated on the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment, according to South East Coast Ambulance.
Cross Levels Way was partially blocked both ways, causing congestion to traffic in surrounding areas.
Traffic has now cleared (as of 7pm), according to AA Traffic News.
