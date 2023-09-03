Motorists advised to plan ahead during upcoming flower show

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead during an upcoming flower show which starts next week.

The RHS Wisley Flower Show gets underway in Surrey on Tuesday, with increased traffic levels expected on the M25 at junction 10, A3 and other surrounding roads.

With the show taking place between Tuesday, September 5-Sunday, September 10, road users travelling through the area or to the show itself are being asked by National Highways to leave extra time for their journeys.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “This historic flower show is a long-standing event in the region’s summer calendar, and with thousands of attendees we’re expecting extra vehicles on the road in and around the M25, A3 and surrounding routes.

“We have worked in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society and Surrey County Council to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum. However, as with any large event I would encourage all motorists to check before they travel and leave extra time to complete their journeys.”

National Highways said during the event it will make temporary changes to the road layout on the A3 northbound to minimise disruption for motorists when leaving the flower show.

A temporary dedicated lane will be in use on the A3 northbound during peak periods (2pm-6pm) for vehicles exiting Wisley lane. This will allow vehicles to access the A3 more efficently as they continue their journey north to Painshill Junction or to the M25 J10 Interchange.

Extra signage with directions and advice to road users will also be in use, as well as National Highways traffic officers patrolling the major routes.