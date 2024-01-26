Motorists in Sussex and Surrey warned of M25 and A3 closures as junction 10 project enters next phase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junction 10 on the M25 – the interchange with the A3 at Wisley – is one of the busiest in the country and experiences large queues and heavy congestion on a daily basis. It also has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England’s motorway and major A roads nationally.

This project will reduce collisions by around a third but also create a better connection and smoother traffic for the 270,000 drivers who use it every day.

The scheme also features some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by National Highways, restoring over 25 hectares of heathland as well as planting new woodland. The UK’s first ever heathland green bridge will link Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time since the A3 was built.

With good progress already made on the scheme, National Highways is set to ramp up construction activities in the coming months with a series of bridge demolitions and replacements structures installed.

Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways M25 J10 upgrade, said: “A key element of our upgrade at junction 10 is the installation of eight new bridges – either replacements or new structures entirely. As we enter a new phase for the project, we’ll ramp up our work on these structures with a number of demolitions and installation the bridge beams at different locations.”

For the safety of road users and the operatives undertaking the work, a number of weekend closures of the M25 and A3 in Surrey will be needed throughout the year to enable the works to be completed safely and efficiently.

The first closures will take place in February and March:

– A3 between Send and junction 10 (Wisley): Full carriageway closure, both directions – 9pm Friday, February 23 to 6am Monday, February 26. Bridge demolition work.

– M25 between junction 11 (Chertsey Interchange) and junction 10 (Wisley): Full carriageway closure, both directions – 9pm Friday, March 15 to 6am Monday, March 18. Bridge demolition and gantry installation.

Further closures of the M25 and A3 are planned throughout the year. National Highways will be sharing the detailed information on the scheme website to keep road users informed.

“We understand the significance of closing the M25 for the weekend, which is why we are giving motorists as much notice as possible so they’re able to plan their journeys well in advance,” Jonathan added.

“We carefully plan all our closures to try and limit any inconvenience, but sometimes it's simply not possible to carry out the work that's needed without a closure. Our message for anyone who plans to travel on the M25 or the A3 is to avoid the area if you can – if that's not possible, allow yourself extra time to complete your journey via our signed diversion routes. Please check our website for latest details before you leave home.”

Due to the nature of the works, all closures are subject to change if events outside of National Highways control occur – such as adverse weather conditions.

National Highways M25 junction 10 upgrade is expected to be complete in summer 2025.