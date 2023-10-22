Motorists warned of upcoming weeknights closures on the M27
National Highways is working closely with Hampshire County Council who are leading on the development of junction 10.
"Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time during their journeys due to several weeknight closures starting on Monday (October 23) between junctions 9 and 11, on the M27 in Hampshire,” a National Highways spokesperson said.
"The improved junction will support economic development in the area and the new Welboune Garden Village as well as ease congestion on surrounding roads.
“Starting next week, vegetation clearance work will take place on the embankment on the eastbound and westbound which will be closed for several weeknights."
The M27 eastbound will be fully closed for two consecutive nights between junction 9 and 10 on Monday and Tuesday – between 9pm and 5.30am.
The M27 westbound will be fully closed for three consecutive nights between junction 10 and 11 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, between 9pm and 5.30am.
National Highways added: “Motorists and local residents will not be able to use the M27 eastbound and westbound during the closures.
“Drivers are advised to leave extra time during their journey and to follow the agreed diversion route via Wickam Road, Wallington Way and the A27.”