MP welcomes more than £10m of Government funding for zero emission buses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding comes as part of a £143 million investment to roll out 955 zero emission buses across 25 local councils in England.

Henry said: “Buses are vital to Crawley residents, helping people to get to work, school and appointments – making these journeys as reliable and comfortable as possible makes a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is why I’m delighted that Government is committing a further £10.1 million to improve bus journeys in Crawley and across West Sussex, meaning more modern and reliable fleets.

Henry Smith MP. Pic: Wikipedia.

“This will make bus journeys easier and more enjoyable as the Government sticks to the plan to deliver a brighter future.”

The new vehicles will not only be cleaner, helping improve local air quality for bus passengers and local communities, but they will also be more modern and replace older diesel buses, increasing reliability.

The new state-of-the-art buses will meet Enhanced Accessibility Standards and come with features to improve passenger experience such as wi-fi and USB charging sockets, providing users with considerably quieter, smoother and more comfortable journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding comes from the second round of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) programme, which will see new electric buses in towns, villages and cities across England, many of which will get zero emission buses for the first time.

This investment follows over £270 million to 16 Local Transport Authorities (LTAs) and councils from the first round of ZEBRA funding, bringing the total Government support to roll out zero emission buses to more than £413 million across 41 Local Transport Authorities.

The new zero emission buses will also drive on smoother roads thanks to £8.3 billion, enough to resurface over 5,000 miles of roads in England over the next decade, the biggest ever funding boost to improve local roads – made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.

This will mean better bus journeys for people across the country, as well as growing the economy, as the Government sticks to the plan to improve everyday life and deliver a brighter future for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, commented: “As part of our plan to improve local transport across the country, we’re providing a further £143 million to improve journeys for bus passengers particularly in rural areas, with almost a thousand brand new, zero emission buses due to hit the road.