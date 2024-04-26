Multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex
A main road in West Sussex is partially blocked following a collision involving several vehicles this evening (Friday, April 26).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.25pm today.
The collision took place in Storrington, near Horsham.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A283 Washington Road both ways from Heather Way to Water Lane.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.