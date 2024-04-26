Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.25pm today.

The collision took place in Storrington, near Horsham.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A283 Washington Road both ways from Heather Way to Water Lane.”

