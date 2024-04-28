Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 1.40pm.

The incident is currently causing congestion and delays for motorists.

The collision took place in Wivelsfield, near Haywards Heath.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, multiple vehicles involved on B2112 at Green Road. On the roundabout.”