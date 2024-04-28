Multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex town
A collision involving several vehicles has taken place in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 28).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 1.40pm.
The incident is currently causing congestion and delays for motorists.
The collision took place in Wivelsfield, near Haywards Heath.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, multiple vehicles involved on B2112 at Green Road. On the roundabout.”
