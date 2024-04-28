Multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex town

A collision involving several vehicles has taken place in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, April 28).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 28th Apr 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 1.40pm.

The incident is currently causing congestion and delays for motorists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision took place in Wivelsfield, near Haywards Heath.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, multiple vehicles involved on B2112 at Green Road. On the roundabout.”

We will have more as we get it.

Related topics:Haywards Heath