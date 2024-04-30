Multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex village

A collision involving multiple vehicles was reported in a West Sussex village on Monday (April 29).
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 11:08 BST
AA Traffic News reported at 3.40m that three vehicles had been involved in a crash on Water Lane – ‘eastbound around Weavers Hill’.

The traffic information service reported heavy delays in the area.

Sussex Police confirmed that no one was hurt and no arrests were made after the incident.

