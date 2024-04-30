Multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex village
A collision involving multiple vehicles was reported in a West Sussex village on Monday (April 29).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News reported at 3.40m that three vehicles had been involved in a crash on Water Lane – ‘eastbound around Weavers Hill’.
The traffic information service reported heavy delays in the area.
Sussex Police confirmed that no one was hurt and no arrests were made after the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.