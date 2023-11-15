Multi-vehicle crash on A27 causing delays on main route from Chichester
There has been a multi-vehicle crash near Chichester this evening (Wednesday, November 15), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn off).”
This story will be updated if more information comes in.