BREAKING

Multi-vehicle crash on A27 causing delays on main route from Chichester

There has been a multi-vehicle crash near Chichester this evening (Wednesday, November 15), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Nov 2023, 17:37 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn off).”

This story will be updated if more information comes in.

