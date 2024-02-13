Multiple incidents at Sussex train station cause significant disruption to rail travel
In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A signalling fault on the London-bound line at Haywards Heath is affecting Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains in the area.
“There was also a fault on a train on Platform 4, and there was a disruptive passenger on a train on Platform 1 earlier.
“Because some trains are running with heavy delays towards London, this may also cause further delays for trains leaving London towards the South Coast as the evening progresses.
“Please leave at least 20-30 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.
“To reduce delays, some trains may not stop at all the usual stations en route, and there could be some cancellations.
“You can still use your normal route, but please be aware that you may need to change trains more often if your service is amended.
“To ensure you can get to your destination as soon as possible, your ticket will be accepted mutually between Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express between the South Coast, Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and London. This means you can use the next available train as far as possible.
“You can also use London Underground services to transfer between stations in the London area.”