All lines at Brighton are currently experiencing disruption, expected until 1.15pm, which may result in cancellations, delays or revised train times.

A statement from the service reads: “There is a fault with the signalling system at Brighton, which is affecting Gatwick Express services in both directions to/from Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport and London.

"Services heading East towards Eastbourne or West towards Bognor Regis are unaffected at present.

Train delays are affecting multiple services across Sussex today (Saturday, November 4). Photo: NW

“Currently, this is only affecting Gatwick Express services, which will be terminated at an earlier station. Please check journey planners and station information boards for travel advice.”

At Cooden Beach, heavy rain flooding the railway has caused disruption to trains between Eastbourne and Ore.

Southern Rail has confirmed that trains in this area will be cancelled, with disruption expected until 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: “At present, no services in the direction of either Bexhill, Ore or London Victoria in both directions can call at Cooden Beach.

“If you require Cooden Beach station, please alight at Collington or Normans Bay, where you can access the help point to contact staff for onward travel.”

Further disruption is expected in Eastbourne and Hastings, as well as Tunbridge Wells, until 3pm due to a broken rail.

Additionally, Southern services are currently unable to run on the line from Bexhill towards St Leonards Warrior Square, further affecting the route between Eastbourne, Hastings, Ore and Ashford International.

Southern Rail added: “Trains will be affected in both directions, as this incident will mean trains and crews are no longer in the correct places along this route.

“Some trains heading eastbound (towards Hastings, Ore or Ashford International) will terminate before they get to the area, for example at Bexhill, and return in the opposite direction.

“Trains returning west from stations such as Bexhill may depart earlier than their usual schedules, in order to reduce congestion.

“You will need to consider using another route if your train cannot serve your station.”