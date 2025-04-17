National Express enhances coach routes between Birmingham, Heathrow and Gatwick this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Express has announced a boost to coach services between Birmingham, Heathrow, and London Gatwick, with some journey times reduced by up to one hour.

From Thursday 17th April, the UK’s largest scheduled coach operator is introducing faster journeys and an increase in services to provide even more affordable, convenient and reliable transport choices ahead of the Easter getaway. Tickets are available now from just £7 one way.

National Express is increasing the frequency of daily services between Birmingham and Heathrow from 22 to 27 services a day. At the same time 18 of its fastest services will become even quicker than rail services, meaning customers can reach the airport in as little as 2 hours 15 minutes.

Services to London Gatwick will also increase, arriving at the airport within 3 hours 25 minutes - shaving nearly 30 minutes off the current journey times from Birmingham.

Bookings for Easter travel on National Express services to Heathrow and Gatwick are currently up 10% compared with the Easter holiday period last year.

Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “We are thrilled to be introducing even faster, better connectivity between Birmingham, Heathrow, and Gatwick, with some coach journeys quicker than rail but at a much lower price.

“This latest investment in services from Birmingham means we are offering over double the number of services and faster journey times than any other operator, making it easier than ever for savvy holidaymakers to get to the airport.

“Customers can skip the hassle of hauling luggage or changing trains with our direct service from Birmingham Coach Station straight to the airport terminal door. Combined with a brilliant customer experience, travellers can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free start to the holidays.”

Sophie Chapman, Surface Access Director at Heathrow, said: "As part of our commitment to reaching net-zero, Heathrow is dedicated to encouraging the use of sustainable travel options at the airport. Heathrow’s extensive coach network provides direct services to many towns and cities across the country, and we are very pleased that journey times between Birmingham and the airport are about to get even quicker and more frequent."

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB charging points and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com to plan your journey and book tickets.