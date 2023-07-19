National rail strike: 20,000 railway workers take industrial action on 14 train operating companies in national dispute

RMT members working on every grade of the train operating companies will take strike action on Thursday, July 20 in the national dispute over working conditions, pay and job security.

The strike comes as rail bosses announced over 2,000 job cuts and the closure of 1,000 ticket offices across the network.

Ticket office closures under Schedule 17 means there will be no regulations on staffing levels at stations whatsoever.

This means companies will be unhindered legislation to de-staff stations across the country, affecting dispatch and non-ticket office staffing grades.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I am proud of our members for showing such fortitude and resolve in this long running dispute.

"Our national dispute is about pay job security and working conditions. The recent attack on ticket offices and the threat to de-staff our railways, has galvanised a huge groundswell of public support which we are grateful for.

"Our members and our union will not be cowed by rail bosses or government ministers and our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement.

"We remain steadfast in our industrial programme and are available for talks 24/7 with the train operating companies."