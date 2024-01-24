Network Rail to carry out vital reliability upgrades between Portsmouth and Fareham over February half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16, Network Rail engineers will be working around the clock to upgrade the railway in the Portsmouth and Fareham areas.

Jeff Rose, Network Rail's blockade programme manager, said: “We're very sorry for any inconvenience our works will cause to the thousands of customers who use this important stretch of line and live between Portsmouth and Southampton.

“The decision to close the railway is never taken lightly, however we have chosen the February half term to minimise disruption to as many people as possible.

Vital track renewal by Network Rail means replacement buses will run between Southampton and Portsmouth during February half term. Picture contributed

“These works are essential to maintaining and improving railway reliability in the Portsmouth and Fareham areas and will help keep the railway safe.

“We know that by completing these works now, our customers will benefit for years to come and we'd like to thank them for their patience while we carry out these vital reliability upgrades.”

At Portsmouth Harbour station, engineers will renew 1094m of track across four platforms at the station. The work will involve replacing jointed rails, examining rails, fixing baseplates to track and installing sleepers which will extend the life expectancy of the track for a further 20 years meaning less maintenance will be needed.

Whilst the railway in Portsmouth is closed, engineers will also refurbish 592m of rail at Vernon Bridge. The work involves replacing jointed rails as well as renewing wheel timbers – the heavy wooden blocks which support the track on Portsmouth’s iconic Landport viaduct.

In the Fareham area, engineers will replace sleepers and ballast (track stones) as well as renew 600m of jointed curved rail to provide customers with smoother journeys.

Engineers will also continue upgrading the signalling system between St Denys and Swanwick as part of the wider Southampton Area Life Extension programme which will see over 12,000m of signalling cables installed to bring the system up to modern standards and extend it’s life by a further 50 years, meaning fewer faults and delays.

Extra work includes upgrades to switches and crossings (sections of track that help trains move from one side to another) and clearing trees and shrubs.

Travel information:

During the closure, from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16, the following changes will be made:

Great Western Railway

Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour.

South Western Railway

Trains between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo will start / terminate at either Eastleigh or Portsmouth & Southsea.

Rail replacement buses will run between:

– Eastleigh and Portsmouth Harbour

– Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour

– Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour

Southern

Buses will replace trains between:

– Southampton Central and Havant

– Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour

Peter Williams, South Western Railway's customer and commercial director, said: “We’re sorry for the disruption that these closures will cause, however, it is important that our colleagues at Network Rail complete these improvements.

“Customers should check carefully before travelling as these closures affect both the route to Portsmouth via Eastleigh and the route to Portsmouth from Southampton Central. Buses will replace trains and customers should allow extra time to complete their journeys.”

Jenny Saunders, Govia Thameslink Railway's customer services director, added: “I'm sorry this work will severely affect our Southern customers on the route west of Havant and in the Portsmouth & Southsea to Portsmouth Harbour areas.