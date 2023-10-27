Network Rail’s Southern region appoints new permanent Sussex route director

Network Rail’s Southern region has appointed Lucy McAuliffe as its permanent Sussex route director to lead the operation of one of the busiest rail networks in the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy was appointed acting route director last December following two years as Southern region’s stations and security director, and since then has been overseeing efforts to improve reliability on the Sussex route.

Prior to this, Lucy has developed her leadership experience right across the transport industry including in bus, coach, rail and aviation - from managing stations to working for Network Rail High Speed before moving to lead signalling, control and incident response operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy also worked at Gatwick Airport as head of passenger security before returning to Network Rail’s Southern region in 2021 as stations and security director.

Network Rail’s Southern region has appointed Lucy McAuliffe as its permanent Sussex route director to lead the operation of one of the busiest rail networks in the country. Picture contributed

Lucy is passionate about creating an environment where everyone feels valued and supports behaviours which reflect Network Rail Southern region’s culture principles - show you care; listen, learn and improve; and keep it simple.

Network Rail’s Sussex route is among the busiest and most congested in the country, carrying 3,200 trains every weekday. The route includes the Brighton Main Line and provides a direct rail link to Gatwick Airport, the country’s second busiest international airport.

Some of the oldest railway infrastructure can also be found along the Sussex route which is why Network Rail has spent more than £750m to improve the track, signalling, structures and stations as part of the Sussex Upgrades programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy said: “I’m delighted to have been permanently appointed Sussex route director to oversee this critical and brilliant part of the railway network. The route plays a key part in connecting passengers from London to Brighton and across the south-east of England as well as supporting commuters, leisure travellers and critical freight services.

“I’m looking forward to continuing working closely with our numerous train company partners who operate across the Sussex route as well with a brilliant team of dedicated and excellent colleagues. My primary focus remains supporting our railway industry colleagues and working with our many stakeholders to deliver a safe and reliable service for our 300,000* customers who travel with us every day."

Ellie Burrows, regional managing director for Network Rail’s Southern region, said: “I’m delighted that Lucy has been appointed as the permanent route director for Sussex.

“Lucy has done a fantastic job leading the Sussex team and I’m really pleased to be able to recognise her commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad