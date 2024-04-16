New Burgess Hill road closure after large fallen tree damages power lines

A new road closure is in place in Burgess Hill this week after power lines were damaged.
UK Power Networks said the road closure is in Ockley Lane while a team safely completes ‘essential overhead network repairs to maintain reliable electricity supplies’.

A UK Power Networks spokesperson said: “We were notified by police at 4.35pm yesterday (15 April) about a large fallen tree, which damaged overhead power lines, cutting off power to 24 customers. Engineers rerouted all supplies by 9.48pm and will complete remaining repairs as quickly as possible to reopen the road.”

UK Power Networks said a road closure is in place in Ockley Lane, Burgess Hill, while a team completes 'essential overhead network repairs to maintain reliable electricity supplies'. Photo: Google Street View
The announcement comes as Folders Lane remains shut for roadworks for a new foul water connection.

Burgess Hill resident Alan Buckle told the Middy on Tuesday, April 16: “It appears that in addition to the closure of Folders Lane, Ockley Lane is now closed for seven days.”

He said: “Both routes from/to this part of Burgess Hill are now closed to traffic, adding to the already chaotic road situation.”

