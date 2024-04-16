New Burgess Hill road closure after large fallen tree damages power lines
UK Power Networks said the road closure is in Ockley Lane while a team safely completes ‘essential overhead network repairs to maintain reliable electricity supplies’.
A UK Power Networks spokesperson said: “We were notified by police at 4.35pm yesterday (15 April) about a large fallen tree, which damaged overhead power lines, cutting off power to 24 customers. Engineers rerouted all supplies by 9.48pm and will complete remaining repairs as quickly as possible to reopen the road.”
Burgess Hill resident Alan Buckle told the Middy on Tuesday, April 16: “It appears that in addition to the closure of Folders Lane, Ockley Lane is now closed for seven days.”
He said: “Both routes from/to this part of Burgess Hill are now closed to traffic, adding to the already chaotic road situation.”