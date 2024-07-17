Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highways bosses have put forward proposed changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings and St Leonards.

A public consultation launches this Friday (July 19) and runs until August 16, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said.

A spokesperson said: “We are informally consulting on proposed changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings borough. The proposals follow requests for changes to existing parking controls or where local residents or businesses want new controls to be introduced.

“The level of support will determine the outcome of the proposals. If there are a number of suggested alternatives, these will be considered for inclusion in the final proposals.

“If the proposals go forward then the draft Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be written and advertised allowing 21 days for formal consultation, we expect this to take place in summer 2024. If there are no objections the restrictions will be introduced and the draft TRO will be made permanent. If objections are received, we will need to consider these and present a report to Planning Committee.”

People can comment online at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/hastings-2-informal.

The full list of proposals are as follows:

– Alfred Street – proposed extension of Blue Badge holders only bay by replacing a section of permit holders or time limited bay, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm maximum stay two hours no return within two hours.

– Battle Road, near Mildenhall Drive – proposed no stopping on footway at any time

– Battle Road, near Kingsley Close – proposed extension to no waiting at any time

– Blackman Avenue – proposed removal of Blue Badge holders only bay

– Bohemia Road, near junction with Magdalen Road – proposed no waiting at any time

– Castle Hill Road – proposed extension of Blue Badge holders only bay by replacing a section of permit holders only bay and proposed no waiting at any time to replace a section of permit holders only bay

– Chambers Crescent – proposed no waiting at any time

– Holmesdale Gardens – proposed no waiting at any time

– Cornwallis Gardens – proposed change from pay and display only 9am to 6pm bay to pay and display only 9am to 8pm bay

– Denmark Place – proposed motorcycles only bay to replace a section of loading only 8am to 6pm bay and proposed Blue Badge holders only bay to replace a section of loading only 8am to 6pm bay

– Eversfield Place and Verulam Place – proposed loading/unloading goods vehicles only maximum stay 30 minutes no return within one hour bay to replace a section of no waiting at any time

– Fern Road – proposed no waiting at any time

– High Street – proposed extension of Blue Badge holders only bay replacing pay and display bay 9am to 6pm maximum stay two hours no return within two hours bay

– Linton Road – proposed removal of Blue Badge holders only bay and its replacement with resident permit holders or time limited Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm maximum stay two hours, no return within two hours bay

– Spring Street – proposed extension to no waiting at any time

– Stonefield Road – proposed resident permit holders only 9am to 8pm bay to replace a section of no waiting at any time

– Sydney Close – proposed no waiting at any time

– The Slides – proposed formalisation of Blue Badge holders only bay

– West Hill Road – proposed extension to no waiting at any time

– Western Road – proposed loading/unloading only bay to replace a section of no waiting at any time.