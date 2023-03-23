Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
16 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
15 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
17 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

New rail line with 'fast services' from Sussex to London to be built

A new main line with fast services operating between London and Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield is going to be built.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:49 GMT

Unveiling its ‘Strategic Investment Plan’ the regional authority Transport for the South East (TfSE) has committed itself to delivering this immensely important project which will, as it states:‘ Direct passenger rail services from London to Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield.’

TfSE reveals it has been working with industry partners towards this vital objective:‘In collaboration with Network Rail and the Local Transport Authorities a package of rail interventions has been developed which will enhance connectivity and reliability between London and the Sussex Coast.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the moment, TfSE is looking only at reinstating a non-stop railway south of Uckfield via a new connection into the London – Lewes line, as designed by Network Rail in 2008. This will bring trains into Lewes from the west; that is facing east towards Newhaven/Seaford and Eastbourne.

Most Popular
A new main line with fast services operating between London and Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield is going to be built.
A new main line with fast services operating between London and Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield is going to be built.
A new main line with fast services operating between London and Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield is going to be built.

TfSE assesses the whole package for ‘London to Sussex Coast Rail’, which includes work on the Brighton Line, reinstating and electrifying the Wealden Line at somewhere between £450m – £550m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A London and TfSE spokesperson said: “The powerful regional authority will now press ahead with creating what Connex UK Ltd proposed in 2000 which was to deliver the ‘Wealden Main Line’ by reinstating not only the Lewes – Uckfield railway, but also the Eridge – Tunbridge Wells (Central) section. Forming the central plank of Connex’s ‘20:20 Vision’ this would have relieved the over-congested Brighton Line with a new 90mph main line for the South East.”

LondonUckfieldLewesSussexBrightonNetwork Rail