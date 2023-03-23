A new main line with fast services operating between London and Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield is going to be built.

Unveiling its ‘Strategic Investment Plan’ the regional authority Transport for the South East (TfSE) has committed itself to delivering this immensely important project which will, as it states:‘ Direct passenger rail services from London to Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield.’

TfSE reveals it has been working with industry partners towards this vital objective:‘In collaboration with Network Rail and the Local Transport Authorities a package of rail interventions has been developed which will enhance connectivity and reliability between London and the Sussex Coast.’

At the moment, TfSE is looking only at reinstating a non-stop railway south of Uckfield via a new connection into the London – Lewes line, as designed by Network Rail in 2008. This will bring trains into Lewes from the west; that is facing east towards Newhaven/Seaford and Eastbourne.

TfSE assesses the whole package for ‘London to Sussex Coast Rail’, which includes work on the Brighton Line, reinstating and electrifying the Wealden Line at somewhere between £450m – £550m.

