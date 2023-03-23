Unveiling its ‘Strategic Investment Plan’ the regional authority Transport for the South East (TfSE) has committed itself to delivering this immensely important project which will, as it states:‘ Direct passenger rail services from London to Brighton via Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield.’
TfSE reveals it has been working with industry partners towards this vital objective:‘In collaboration with Network Rail and the Local Transport Authorities a package of rail interventions has been developed which will enhance connectivity and reliability between London and the Sussex Coast.’
At the moment, TfSE is looking only at reinstating a non-stop railway south of Uckfield via a new connection into the London – Lewes line, as designed by Network Rail in 2008. This will bring trains into Lewes from the west; that is facing east towards Newhaven/Seaford and Eastbourne.
TfSE assesses the whole package for ‘London to Sussex Coast Rail’, which includes work on the Brighton Line, reinstating and electrifying the Wealden Line at somewhere between £450m – £550m.
A London and TfSE spokesperson said: “The powerful regional authority will now press ahead with creating what Connex UK Ltd proposed in 2000 which was to deliver the ‘Wealden Main Line’ by reinstating not only the Lewes – Uckfield railway, but also the Eridge – Tunbridge Wells (Central) section. Forming the central plank of Connex’s ‘20:20 Vision’ this would have relieved the over-congested Brighton Line with a new 90mph main line for the South East.”