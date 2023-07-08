NationalWorldTV
New road signage on A24 to allow safe passage for fire engines

Road users travelling on the A24 in Horsham will see new road signage outside West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service's brand new Training Centre and Horsham Fire Station.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST

Wig-wags – a signalling device commonly used at level crossings, consisting of two red lights and an amber light in a triangular formation – have been installed on the slip road to allow fire engines to safely enter the dual carriageway when attending an emergency.

West Sussex County Council’s Highways department and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are urging road users to obey these signalling devices and stop driving whilst they’re flashing red.

Matt Davey, Assistant Director, Highways, Transport and Planning, said: “When an amber light flashes, this is a warning of impending activity. When two red lights flash, all vehicles should stop and allow fire engines to depart the station safely.

Road users travelling on the A24 in Horsham will see new road signage outside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's brand new Training Centre and Horsham Fire Station. Picture: West Sussex Fire and Rescue
Road users travelling on the A24 in Horsham will see new road signage outside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's brand new Training Centre and Horsham Fire Station. Picture: West Sussex Fire and Rescue

“We are installing additional stop signs to help keep everyone safe, but it is imperative that drivers remain vigilant and are aware of the new signalling devices.”

Roy Barraclough, Station Manager at Horsham Fire Station, added: “If people don’t stop when instructed to do so, fire engines will have to wait on the forecourt until it is safe to leave, which can slow down the response time to an emergency call-out and put lives in danger.

“Ignoring the stop lights can have potentially disastrous consequences – not only for the driver, but for other road users and people waiting for the fire engine to arrive. Therefore, I would urge everyone in the area to familiarise themselves with the new signage and make sure they’re being adhered to.”

