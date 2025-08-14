New traffic restrictions proposed for Gatwick Road near Crawley McDonald’s – have your say

West Sussex County Council has announced plans to implement new permanent traffic restrictions on Gatwick Road in Crawley, aiming to improve road safety and traffic flow near the McDonald’s Restaurant | Picture: GoogleMaps

West Sussex County Council has announced plans to implement new permanent traffic restrictions on Gatwick Road in Crawley, aiming to improve road safety and traffic flow near the McDonald’s Restaurant.

Under the proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), the following changes would be introduced:

Vehicles travelling southbound on Gatwick Road would be prohibited from turning right into the McDonald’s Restaurant access on the northbound side.

Vehicles exiting the McDonald’s Restaurant would be banned from turning right onto Gatwick Road southbound.

All vehicles would be barred from entering the restaurant premises via the egress (exit) lane.

The proposed restrictions are part of ongoing efforts by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) to improve safety at busy junctions and reduce the risk of collisions in high-traffic areas.

Residents and road users are invited to view the full details of the proposed changes on the council’s website at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tro, where a response form is also available for public comments or objections.

While paper copies of the documents will not be available at council offices or libraries, individuals without internet access can request printed materials by calling the WSCC Contact Centre at 01243 642105.

Feedback and objections must be submitted by September 4, 2025. Responses can be sent via the online form, by email to [email protected], or by post to: TRO Team, WSCC, The Grange, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1RH

Submissions must include the reference TRO/CRW9039/RC and a full name and address to be considered.

