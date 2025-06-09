Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a Newhaven driver was involved in a serious collision in Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident, which involved a blue Kia Sportage and a black Saracen bicycle, happened at the junction of Church Road and Grand Avenue at about 11.35pm on Sunday, 8 June.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bicycle, a 36-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. The driver of the Kia, a 47-year-old man from Newhaven, was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This includes residents and businesses in the area with relevant CCTV footage, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time.”

Police said information can be reported to them at www.sussex.police.uk or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Snowbeach.