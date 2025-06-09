Newhaven driver involved in serious collision in Hove: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a Newhaven driver was involved in a serious collision in Hove.

Police said the incident, which involved a blue Kia Sportage and a black Saracen bicycle, happened at the junction of Church Road and Grand Avenue at about 11.35pm on Sunday, 8 June.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bicycle, a 36-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. The driver of the Kia, a 47-year-old man from Newhaven, was not injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This includes residents and businesses in the area with relevant CCTV footage, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time.”

Police said information can be reported to them at www.sussex.police.uk or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Snowbeach.

Related topics:Sussex PoliceHoveNewhavenPoliceKiaBrightonSaracen
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice