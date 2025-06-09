Newhaven driver involved in serious collision in Hove: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said the incident, which involved a blue Kia Sportage and a black Saracen bicycle, happened at the junction of Church Road and Grand Avenue at about 11.35pm on Sunday, 8 June.
A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bicycle, a 36-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. The driver of the Kia, a 47-year-old man from Newhaven, was not injured.
“Officers are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This includes residents and businesses in the area with relevant CCTV footage, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time.”
Police said information can be reported to them at www.sussex.police.uk or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Snowbeach.