Newhaven Port Access Road opens to cyclists and pedestrians

Route from bridge to beach

The new cycle path and footway runs alongside the road and provides access to Tide Mills and the beach, as well as linking up with existing footpaths north and south of Mill Creek to create new circular walking and biking routes.

People will also be able to walk or cycle over the new 120 metre long, three-span bridge which crosses the Seaford to Newhaven railway line and Mill Creek and has been the project’s main engineering challenge.

Councillor Rupert Simmons, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for economy, said: “I am delighted that the new cycleway and footpath is now open, giving residents and visitors access to Tide Mills and the beach and creating more local walking and cycling routes.

McKinlay Way road sign

“Opening the footpath to cyclists and pedestrians is a key stage in the completion of this hugely important road scheme, which will open up land already allocated for development and play a major role in boosting economic growth in the Newhaven area.”

The access road is scheduled to open to vehicles in the autumn following the completion of the final stages of construction which includes further landscaping and security.

The Newhaven Port Access Road scheme is being funded by a £10 million grant from the Local Growth Fund money through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and £13.2 million from the county council’s capital programme – money set aside for one-off projects.

Green party campaigners had called for the road to be opened earlier this year.