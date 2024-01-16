Ninfield crash latest: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Sussex Police said they are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Ninfield on Saturday, January 13.
Police said the collision happened at about 11.40am and involved a silver Peugeot 107 hitting a tree.
A Susse Police spokesperson said: “The driver – a 20-year-old man – was the sole person involved in the collision. He was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to establish the cause of the incident. If you have any information, dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision, you are urged to contact [email protected] quoting Operation Kempton.”