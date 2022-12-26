Southern Rail is reminding Sussex residents that there are no trains running this Boxing Day (Monday, December 26), due to industrial action.

The strike action by the RMT union started at 6pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and has been affecting the rail network nationally.

A message on Southern’s website said that services will begin much later than usual on Tuesday, December 27, with ‘some routes not having any trains until midday’.

Southern also said: “Major engineering works will affect London Victoria and routes via Wimbledon and Catford (on Tuesday). There are no trains between St Pancras and London Bridge.”

Southern added that engineering works will take place across its network soon, which will affect London Victoria and the East Coast Mainline (Peterborough/Cambridge to London).

They said that some major engineering works will affect London Victoria and an amended festive timetable will run on other routes from December 28 to January 2.

A National Rail spokesperson said: “If strike action is cancelled or suspended at short notice by any union, train companies might not be able to immediately restore their normal timetables in time. Rail services are created and depend on complex and integrated systems and it therefore takes some time to get everything back into place. If this is the case, more details will be published here.”

You can find out more about future disruption on Southern Rail’s website at www.southernrailway.com/travel-information.