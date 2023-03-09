There will be no trains running between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells for more than a week next month, Network Rail has announced today (Thursday, March 9).

The company said vital embankment improvements are being undertaken at Wadhurst and Frant.

The work will be taking place for nine days from Good Friday (April 7) to Saturday, April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said the work is necessary to help prevent the likelihood and impact of landslips in the future.

The line between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells will be closed for nine days in April

During this time, buses will replace train services between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wadhurst and Frant, sections of a reinforced concrete wall will be built to prevent trees and soil reaching the tracks. On sections of the line near Snape Wood hundreds of five-metre-long soil nails will also be driven into the cutting to help stabilise the slopes.

In Mountfield tunnel near Robertsbridge, 500m of track will also be replaced and sections of the track slab rebuilt. The track slab acts as a track bed for the running rails, conductor rail and sleepers in the tunnel, as well as supporting the tunnel structure. The existing track slab was built in the 1970s and needs replacing after 50 years of wear and tear, Network Rail said.

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “It’s great to see the huge investment being made to improve the reliability on the line between Tunbridge Wells to Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really complex part of the railway which was built in the 1850s along very hilly ground, which meant that the Victorian engineers had to excavate steep cuttings, long tunnels and build miles of embankment.

“While there is never a good time to close the railway, completing the work in an extended closure means that we can avoid causing more disruption to passengers by closing the railway over a series of weekends.

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these essential works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director, said: “We know closing the railway for a short period isn’t ideal, but it is essential to complete the improvement works.