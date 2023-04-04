Edit Account-Sign Out
‘No injuries’ sustained following three-vehicle rollover collision in Worthing

‘No injuries’ were sustained following a three-vehicle rollover collision in Worthing yesterday afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

The A2032 Offington Lane was partially blocked because of the rolled over vehicle, the AA has said.

The AA first received a report of the incident at around 4.27pm yesterday (Monday, April 3) afternoon.

A statement on the AA website said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over car on A2031 Offington Lane both ways from A2032 Littlehampton Road (The Thomas A Becket traffic lights) to Offington Avenue.”

A road was partially blocked in Worthing because of a rolled over vehicle, the AA said

But Sussex Police confirmed that no one was hurt in the collision, and an appeal has not been issued.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Minor three-vehicle collision. No injuries or appeal.”

Sussex Police