‘No injuries’ sustained following three-vehicle rollover collision in Worthing

The A2032 Offington Lane was partially blocked because of the rolled over vehicle, the AA has said.
The AA first received a report of the incident at around 4.27pm yesterday (Monday, April 3) afternoon.
A statement on the AA website said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over car on A2031 Offington Lane both ways from A2032 Littlehampton Road (The Thomas A Becket traffic lights) to Offington Avenue.”
But Sussex Police confirmed that no one was hurt in the collision, and an appeal has not been issued.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Minor three-vehicle collision. No injuries or appeal.”