‘No injuries’ sustained following three-vehicle rollover collision in Worthing

‘No injuries’ were sustained following a three-vehicle rollover collision in Worthing yesterday afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

The A2032 Offington Lane was partially blocked because of the rolled over vehicle, the AA has said.

The AA first received a report of the incident at around 4.27pm yesterday (Monday, April 3) afternoon.

A statement on the AA website said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over car on A2031 Offington Lane both ways from A2032 Littlehampton Road (The Thomas A Becket traffic lights) to Offington Avenue.”

A road was partially blocked in Worthing because of a rolled over vehicle, the AA said

But Sussex Police confirmed that no one was hurt in the collision, and an appeal has not been issued.

