No trains able to run in or out of Hastings from direction of Ore due to points failure

No trains are currently able to run in or out of Hastings from the direction of Ore due to a points failure, Southern have confirmed.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern said disruption on the line between Ashford International and Hastings means no trains are able to run in the direction of Hastings.

Services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes, Southern confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail have engineers on site and are working to resolve the fault and the disruption is expected until 9am, Southern added.

Southern have advised passengers to travel later this morning if possible, but if necessary to allow an extra 30 minutes to complete their journey.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Tickets will be accepted on the following, at no extra cost:

– Stagecoach Bus routes between Eastbourne and Ashford

No trains are currently able to run in or out of Hastings from the direction of Ore due to a points failure, Southern have confirmed. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a rail replacement bus service to run from Hastings to Ashford at 8.45am, and from Ashford to Hastings at 9.25am.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.