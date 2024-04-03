Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lines are closed between Redhill and Tonbridge, affecting services to and from Nutfield, Godstone, Edenbridge, Penshurst and Leigh, as well as connections from Uckfield.

Rail replacement buses are currently running along the whole route.

It comes after the landslip caused ‘significant damage to the embankment that carries the railway’.

Trains are unable able to run on part of the Sussex and Surrey border for two weeks following a landslip.

Disruption originally began on March 29 due to a ‘track defect’ and rail replacement buses were arranged for travellers.

While the disruption was expected to last a couple of days, Southern has now said no trains will run between the stations until ‘at least’ Monday, April 15, and ‘possibly beyond’.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Network Rail has dealt with repeated track defects at this site because of movement in the embankment that carries the railway, most recently over the Easter weekend when the railway had to be closed for emergency repairs.

“Following a thorough assessment by geotechnical specialists, Network Rail is now preparing to undertake more substantial works on the embankment to address the underlying cause of the problem and in the coming days will share further details on the anticipated timescales for re-opening this line.

"Throughout this project Network Rail are also working closely with environmental and ecological specialists to minimise any impacts on the wildlife at the site.”

Journey times for those travelling between Redhill and Tonbridge are set to be more than doubled while using the replacement bus service.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “The overall journey time between Redhill and Tonbridge is around 1 hour 17 minutes. The usual train journey time between Redhill and Tonbridge is around 30-32 minutes.

“The bus route involves a mixture of very rural roads as well as busy towns, so it can be hard to predict exactly how road traffic will affect your journey.”