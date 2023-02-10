Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Normal service restored between Chichester and Havant after points failure resolved

Normal service has been restored between Chichester and Havant after a points failure was resolved this morning, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said.

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 8:19am

The points failure was first announced on Twitter at 5.17 am this morning (February 10). A spokesperson advised commuters to delay travelling until later, or to allow extra time to complete their journey if travelling in the area.

While Network Rail teams assessed the situation, commuters were told they could use their tickets on other services with no extra charge – including the South Western service between Portsmouth and Havant, and the Stagecoach 700 service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By 6.18am, services were restored to both stations.

Most Popular
Southern Railway

Read more

Dogs in Sussex: Here are some pictures from pet spas across the county

HavantNetwork RailDogsTwitter