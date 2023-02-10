Normal service restored between Chichester and Havant after points failure resolved

Normal service has been restored between Chichester and Havant after a points failure was resolved this morning, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said.

The points failure was first announced on Twitter at 5.17 am this morning (February 10). A spokesperson advised commuters to delay travelling until later, or to allow extra time to complete their journey if travelling in the area.

While Network Rail teams assessed the situation, commuters were told they could use their tickets on other services with no extra charge – including the South Western service between Portsmouth and Havant, and the Stagecoach 700 service.

By 6.18am, services were restored to both stations.

Southern Railway