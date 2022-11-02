Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) at Network Rail, including thousands of signalling staff, will take industrial action on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday, November 9.

It has been reported that only 20 per cent of usual services will run, and some disruption is likely the morning after each strike day.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on November 5, 7 and 9. A limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Brighton from 7am - 7pm only, with no service outside of these hours.

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been urged to ‘use other transport options’ on three upcoming strike days. Picture by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport.