November rail strikes: Gatwick Airport passengers urged to 'use other transport options where possible' during industrial action
Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been urged to ‘use other transport options’ on three upcoming strike days.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) at Network Rail, including thousands of signalling staff, will take industrial action on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday, November 9.
It has been reported that only 20 per cent of usual services will run, and some disruption is likely the morning after each strike day.
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on November 5, 7 and 9. A limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Brighton from 7am - 7pm only, with no service outside of these hours.
“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport.
“Passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest train times, with information on train services during the strike days available from November 4, 6 and 8 respectively. Further information on alternative means of transport can be found on the Gatwick Airport website.”