Oil spillage and collision closes A27 in West Sussex
Part of the A27 is closed following a collision and oil spillage this morning (Saturday, April 27).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported during the night at 3.40am.
The aa said: “Road closed due to crash and oil spillage on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways between A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) and Sompting Road (Lyons Farm retail park).”
Elsewhere on the A27 near Shoreham, the road is also closed due to roadworks.
The AA said: “Road closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on the A27 Eastbound from A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).”
We will have more as we get it.
