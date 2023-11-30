On-demand bus service to offer festive £1 deal to East Sussex residents

An on-demand bus service is offering a special festive deal to help rural East Sussex residents get into the swing of the Christmas holidays this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturdays throughout December, residents can use East Sussex County Council’s on-demand bus service, Flexibus, for just £1. The offer will be extended to cover every day between December 18 and December 22.

Flexibus, which operates in areas of East Sussex where there are limited or no bus services, connects people with their nearest town or to the wider public transport network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Our special offer will make it easier and cheaper for residents to enjoy festive events and get prepared for Christmas, while supporting their local high street.

An on-demand bus service is offering a special festive deal to help rural East Sussex residents get into the swing of the Christmas holidays this year. Picture: East Sussex County Council

“The Flexibus service has proven very popular since launching earlier this year, and we hope that this Christmas offer will encourage even more people to make use of the on-demand bus service.”

Flexibus journeys can be booked up to a week in advance on the Ride Pingo app, which can be downloaded using a QR code, or by calling 01273 078203 (6.30am to 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday).

More information about Flexibus and how it works, and the QR code for the Ride Pingo app, can be found at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/flexibus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad