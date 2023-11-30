BREAKING

On-demand bus service to offer festive £1 deal to East Sussex residents

An on-demand bus service is offering a special festive deal to help rural East Sussex residents get into the swing of the Christmas holidays this year.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
On Saturdays throughout December, residents can use East Sussex County Council’s on-demand bus service, Flexibus, for just £1. The offer will be extended to cover every day between December 18 and December 22.

Flexibus, which operates in areas of East Sussex where there are limited or no bus services, connects people with their nearest town or to the wider public transport network.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Our special offer will make it easier and cheaper for residents to enjoy festive events and get prepared for Christmas, while supporting their local high street.

An on-demand bus service is offering a special festive deal to help rural East Sussex residents get into the swing of the Christmas holidays this year. Picture: East Sussex County CouncilAn on-demand bus service is offering a special festive deal to help rural East Sussex residents get into the swing of the Christmas holidays this year. Picture: East Sussex County Council
“The Flexibus service has proven very popular since launching earlier this year, and we hope that this Christmas offer will encourage even more people to make use of the on-demand bus service.”

Flexibus journeys can be booked up to a week in advance on the Ride Pingo app, which can be downloaded using a QR code, or by calling 01273 078203 (6.30am to 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday).

More information about Flexibus and how it works, and the QR code for the Ride Pingo app, can be found at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/flexibus

Residents who do not live in a Flexibus zone can take advantage of the current £2 single journey fare on conventional bus services. The Department for Transport fare reduction runs until December 31, 2024.

