One road closure for Mid Sussex drivers to look out for in the next week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure will begin during the next seven days.
This will be on the A23 from 8pm on Monday (February 21) until 5am on March 4.
It will cause slight delays (under 10 minutes) on the A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, and will be mobile lane closures for lighting inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.