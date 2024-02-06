Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closures, affecting the gyratory, slip roads and A3, will take place over the course of the next two weeks – as part of the M25 Junction 10 scheme.

“These will allow for carriageway widening and barrier works,” a spokesperson for National Highways said.

"The overnight closures are due to start from 10pm and end by 5.30am Monday to Thursday and 11pm on a Thursday to 6am on a Friday.

Sussex and Surrey traffic and travel. Photo: National World

"As a result, those making their way to Gatwick or Heathrow airports should allow extra time for their journeys or find an alternative route.”

This week – for five nights – there will be a full closure of the M25 J10 gyratory, around the southern half only, for carriageway widening.

National Highways said this will be inclusive of the M25 clockwise exit and entry slip roads, the A3 southbound entry and A3 northbound exit slips.

On Saturday (February 10) – from 10pm to 6am – the A3 northbound will be closed for barrier works between the exit slip to Painshill and the entry slip from Painshill.

From Monday, February 12, to Wednesday, February 14, there will be a full closure of the M25 J10 gyratory around the northern half only for carriageway widening.

A spokesperson for National Highways added: “This will be inclusive of the M25 anti clockwise exit slip and entry slip, plus the A3 northbound entry slip and the A3 south bound exit slip.

“On Thursday 15th and Friday 16th, there will be a full overnight closure of the A3 northbound and southbound at Send.

"Diversions for the northbound carriageway are via the B2215, A247, A246, A24 and A243. Motorway drivers can join the M25 clockwise and anticlockwise at junction 9 (Leatherhead).

"Non-motorway drivers will continue on the A243 to the A3 Hook Junction and then the A309, A307 and A245 ending at Painshill.”

Diversions for the southbound non-motorway drivers are via Painshill to the A245 to the A307, A309 and A3 Hook junction.

Motorists are asked to continue on the A243 to the M25 junction 9 (Leatherhead) staying on the A243 to the A24.

Then take the A346 to Clandon and then the A247, re-joining at Send. Motorway drivers will take the M25 anti-clockwise at junction 10 (Wisley) to junction 9 and then join the diversion above.

Throughout 2024 there will be full weekend closures of the A3 and M25, National Highways said.

A spokesperson added: “The first two closures are: Friday, February 23 at 9pm to Monday, February 26 at 6am.

"The A3 will be closed in both directions between Send and M25 Junction 10 Wisley Interchange, for demolition works.

“[On] Friday, March 15 at 9pm to Monday, March 18 at 6am, the M25 between junction 10 and 11 in both directions, for demolition works and gantry installation.”

For the most up to date information, visit: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/m25j10.