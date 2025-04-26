Overnight closures planned for major road near Sussex as improvement works on M27 ‘step up a gear’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Highways has announced that important work to improve journeys for motorists using the M27 is moving to the next stage.

They said a new road surface, better drainage and improved safety barriers have been installed on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 7 but warned drivers that roadworks are set to change to the westbound carriageway.

Richard Scrase, Programme Delivery Manager for National Highways, said: “We have made great progress, and our work to improve the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 5 and 7 is now complete. We are now gearing up to do the same and provide a low-noise road surface, make significant drainage improvements to the road and safety improvements to the central reservation on the westbound carriageway.”

Since work started on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 in early 2024 National Highways has:

Removed more 10,000m3 of earth – enough to fill more than 850 tipper trucks.

Repaired 3,574m of drainage pipes.

Made 704 repairs to the concrete slabs on the carriageway.

Repaired 43,094m of joints between concrete slabs.

Installed 47,389 tonnes of asphalt as the new surface.

Installed 9,843m of safety barrier.

Installed 6,229m of surface water drainage.

National Highways said overnight closures between 9pm and 6am will be in place during May, with details of closures and diversions available on the National Highways website. People can also keep up to date on road closures by visiting www.trafficengland.com or by following @HighwaysSEAST on X.