Overnight road closures are planned for improvements on London Road A22
East Sussex Highways will start repairs to improve the structure of the road and resurface the carriageway on Tuesday 28 May. Work will continue until Saturday 22 June.
The work will be taking place between the junctions of Priory Road and Wall Hill Road, with this section of the A22 closed to through traffic between 7pm and 7am each night.
A signed diversion route will be in place via the A22, A264, A26, and A22 and vice versa.
Between Tuesday 28 May and Wednesday 5 June temporary traffic lights will also be in place between 7am and 7pm.
Interim repairs have been carried out at this location previously while site investigations were conducted into the road’s construction and to establish why there had been movement which caused cracking on the road surface.
As part of this improvement scheme the full width of the carriageway will also be resurfaced.
This work will include removing and replacing the existing road surface, minor kerb repairs, replacement of the high friction road surface and the reinstatement of the road markings. Manhole covers and drain covers will also be replaced if necessary and the highway gullies cleaned.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The A22 in Forest Row is a key route in the county’s road network and carries a significant amount of traffic. This work is necessary to enable us to carry out essential repairs to strengthen the structure of the road and improve its surface creating a smoother ride for road users.
“We apologise for the inconvenience the work and overnight road closures will cause but would ask the public to bear with us as we complete this important road maintenance project.”
While the road closure is in place, access for residents and businesses will be maintained when safe to do so, and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.
More information about the work and any changes to closure dates will be available at www.eastsussexhighways.com and updates will be shared on X (formerly Twitter) @esccroads and Facebook @EastSussexHighways.
