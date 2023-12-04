Part of A21 in East Sussex closed
A section of the A21 in East Sussex has been closed to traffic this evening (Monday, December 4).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the section affected is the A21 Vinehall Road Northbound from A28 Westfield Lane to A2100 London Road near Robertsbridge.
The AA said the road has been shut to traffic due to flooding.
The incident was first reported just before 4.50pm today.
We will have more on this story as we get it.