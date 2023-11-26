Part of A21 in East Sussex closed to traffic
Emergency repairs have caused part of the A21 in East Sussex to be blocked to traffic this morning (Sunday, November 26).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 9.15am.
The section of road affected is just outside just outside Robertsbridge and Hurst Green.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked due to emergency repairs on A21 Southbound from the A265 to Church Lane / Northbridge Street. Traffic is coping well. Traffic is being managed via temporary traffic signals.”