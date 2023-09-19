Part of the A24 is closed after a ‘police incident’ this morning (Tuesday, September 19), it has been reported.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident had affected the road both ways between B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout) and A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout). They said it was first reported at 11.32am.

A reader also told the County Times that traffic is still moving on the northbound road, adding that the incident is just before a slip road.

Horsham Police announced at 1.09pm via their Facebook page: “We have detained a man after responding to reports of assaults and criminal damage in Horsham.

The A24 is affected between B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout) and A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout)

“Police were called to Merryfield Drive around 11.40am after an unknown man assaulted a member of the public. Further assaults were then reported in the vicinity of Rookwood Golf Centre, followed by reports of criminal damage to cars on the A24 near the Robin Hood Roundabout. Multiple officers attended the scene and safely detained the man. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The A24 southbound carriageway is currently closed between Robin Hood Roundabout and the Broadbridge Heath slip road to allow emergency services to safely respond to the matter. We will be maintaining a presence in the area while our enquiries continue. There is no ongoing risk to the wider public.