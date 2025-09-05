Part of A259 in East Sussex to be closed for bridge work this weekend

Part of the A259 will close in East Sussex tonight and will not reopen until Monday morning.

National Highways is carrying out work in the Bexhill area.

“We're closing the A259 to work on the footbridges over King Offa Way,” a social media notice read.

“The A259 will be closed in both directions between the junctions with the A269 from this Friday (September 5) at 8pm to Monday (September 8) at 6am.”

This map shows the diversion route, during the weekend closure of the A259 in Bexhill, in both directions between the junctions with the A269. Photo: National Highways

National Highways will be replacing the Lychgates Close and Hastings Road footbridges.

The first footbridge connects Lychgates Close and Church Street and the second footbridge connects Hastings Road, over A259 King Offa Way.

"During the works there will be a 24/7 lane closure in both directions on the A259,” a roadworks notice read.

"There will also be overnight carriageway closures, and we’ll need to close both carriageways over two full weekends.

“Whilst the footbridges are being replaced there will be pedestrian diversion routes.”

The weekend closure is phase one of the project.

Phase two will see the overnight closure of lane one, ‘in both directions’, for four nights the week beginning Monday, September 8.

Phase three will see another full weekend closure of the A259 – in both directions between the junctions with the A269 – from 8pm on Friday, November 28 until 6am on Monday, December 1.

Whilst the closures are in place, eastbound and westbound traffic will be diverted via the A269 (you can re-join the A259 from there); Upper Sea Road and Magdalen Road.