AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Lidsey Road is shut both ways between A259 Charles Purley Way and B2233 Nyton Road. The AA said traffic is coping well in the area.

The incident was first reported this morning at about 8am, but the AA live traffic map shows that the road is still closed. The towns on this part of the road include: Westergate, Woodgate, Lidsey and Shripney.